Primecoin (XPM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $669,620.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $669,620.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,280,048 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

