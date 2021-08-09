Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 51,273 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of CareTrust REIT worth $17,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 68.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

