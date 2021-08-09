Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 26,275 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Ashland Global worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE:ASH opened at $84.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.