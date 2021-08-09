Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 2,051.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 747,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $34.27 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.