Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.89 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 742.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $57,691,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth about $49,759,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 568,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 260,698 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of AIMC opened at $60.20 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.