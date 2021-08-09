Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,626 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

