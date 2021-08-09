Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,573 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of First BanCorp. worth $17,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.79 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

