Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PCSA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.04. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,469. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $94.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Young purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,570 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.