Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $46.20. Approximately 2,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 945,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

Specifically, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,086 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after purchasing an additional 249,760 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,346,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

