ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

SSO opened at $127.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.16. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

