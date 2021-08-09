Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

PTGX stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

