Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $57.42

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.42, but opened at $55.11. Prothena shares last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 2,393 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46, a PEG ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
