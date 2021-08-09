Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $57.42

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.42, but opened at $55.11. Prothena shares last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 2,393 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46, a PEG ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

