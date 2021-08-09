PutinCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $360.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $596,969.13 and approximately $360.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,571.92 or 0.99803540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00029872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00070612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000808 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010860 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

