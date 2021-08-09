PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $596,969.13 and $360.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

