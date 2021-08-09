Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

FOXF opened at $158.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.19. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

