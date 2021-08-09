Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNM. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Unum Group stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 255,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 462,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,944,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

