Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.55.

TSE:CTS opened at C$11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,905.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.87.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

