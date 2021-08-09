Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Denbury Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.

DEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

DEN stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $201,425,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 210,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $58,151,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 61,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

