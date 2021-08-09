Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $39.92 on Monday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $852.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in HomeStreet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

