Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nevro Corp. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nevro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $119.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

