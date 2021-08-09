Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Increased by Analyst

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.99). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.65) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.60.

ALNY stock opened at $195.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $199.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 84.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

