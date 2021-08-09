Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Raised by Analyst

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $99.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $46,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $16,425,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

