Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FND. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

FND opened at $119.63 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

