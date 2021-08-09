Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

TGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NYSE TGI opened at $19.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

