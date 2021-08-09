Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.28.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $497.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

