QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,926 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for 3.7% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 85.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

