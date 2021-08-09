QP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,103 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up about 1.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $47.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

