QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

