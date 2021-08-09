QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
