Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

NX stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $813.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

