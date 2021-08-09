Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $151.87 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $151.87 or 0.00328102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $56.71 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001231 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.21 or 0.00961855 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

