Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Receives $2.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUISF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of QUISF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.