Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Receives $2.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUISF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of QUISF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

