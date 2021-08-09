QV Investors Inc. Sells 15,530 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,721. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

