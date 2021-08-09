QV Investors Inc. Sells 164,690 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,690 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. increased their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,606. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

