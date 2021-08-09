QV Investors Inc. Sells 76,244 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 866,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,244 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 3.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $52,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 10.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 101,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,149. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $65.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

