Qwertycoin Hits One Day Volume of $90.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $90.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

