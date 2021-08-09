R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Invests $293,000 in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.41.

