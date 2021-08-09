R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 680 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.9% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,372,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $111.49 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.