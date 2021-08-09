Radius Health, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Radius Health in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $14.06 on Monday. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

