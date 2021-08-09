Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Rain Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect Rain Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $16.92 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 269,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,113,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 121,986 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,456.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 768,349 shares of company stock worth $11,871,869.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

