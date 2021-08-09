RAMP (RAMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.72 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $87.72 million and $8.03 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.55 or 0.00822408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00103501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00040339 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,273,314 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

