Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.