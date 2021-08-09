Raven Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,657.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $7,657.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00138006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00146058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,938.33 or 0.99977013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.00768131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

