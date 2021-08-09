Raydium (RAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.87 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $3.76 or 0.00008225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $216.93 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,667,113 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

