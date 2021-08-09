Raymond James Analysts Give Boralex (TSE:BLX) a C$56.00 Price Target

Boralex (TSE:BLX) received a C$56.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLX. CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.02.

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$38.32. 89,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$32.24 and a 12 month high of C$56.70.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

