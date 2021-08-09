Raymond James Boosts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $87.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.14.

NYSE ENV opened at $76.51 on Friday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

