Raymond James Downgrades Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.19.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

