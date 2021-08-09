Raymond James Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$81.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. TD Securities lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.00.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded down C$1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching C$71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$46.22 and a one year high of C$75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,572,802. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702 over the last 90 days.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

