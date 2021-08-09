Raymond James Trims Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Target Price to $63.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.46. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $264,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

