Raymond James Trims Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Target Price to C$0.30

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trevali Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.23.

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

