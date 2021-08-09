Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $241.84 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.51 and a 12 month high of $243.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.62.

